Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Insider Laurence Zuriff Sells 2,781 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $137,826.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 27th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $129,316.50.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $140,463.18.

On Thursday, January 20th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $155,402.52.

Shares of XMTR opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,226,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,129,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

