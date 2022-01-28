XMON (XMON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.30 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. One XMON coin can now be purchased for about $38,701.57 or 1.03563527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XMON has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a market cap of $57.86 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00049273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.90 or 0.06518355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00052824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,306.16 or 0.99829482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00051183 BTC.

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

