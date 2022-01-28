Xilinx, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the programmable devices maker on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

Xilinx has decreased its dividend payment by 74.1% over the last three years. Xilinx has a payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xilinx to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $171.55 on Friday. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.65.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.64.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.