Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.74) Per Share

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.63). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

XENE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of XENE opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,022,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,897,000 after acquiring an additional 343,078 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 564,850 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,077,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175,500 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $15,957,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $10,696,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

