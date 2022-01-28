WSFS Financial Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick anticipates that the bank will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

