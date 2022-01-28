WPP’s (WPP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WPP. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on WPP from GBX 980 ($13.22) to GBX 1,030 ($13.90) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.58) target price on WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($19.56) target price on WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.91) target price on WPP in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,238.67 ($16.71).

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 1,143.50 ($15.43) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.96. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 748.65 ($10.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,221.50 ($16.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,123.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,037.72.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

