WOWswap Reaches Market Cap of $4.42 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, WOWswap has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. WOWswap has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $42,402.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.14 or 0.00022390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048382 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,358.61 or 0.06486630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00052914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,364.86 or 1.00010417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00051195 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 542,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.