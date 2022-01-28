Wownero (WOW) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,193.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Wownero has a total market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $5,193.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be bought for $0.0891 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wownero has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001083 BTC.

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars.

