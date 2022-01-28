Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.79

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.79 and last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 3810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

