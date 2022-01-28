World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Trading Down 5% After Earnings Miss

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares were down 5% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $207.94 and last traded at $208.96. Approximately 1,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 30,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.89.

The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2,695.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 565.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.70 and a 200-day moving average of $204.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 15.21.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

