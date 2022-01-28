Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Workspace Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:WKPPF opened at $13.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $13.54.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

