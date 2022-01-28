Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $17.30 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) by 27.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,291 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:DCUE traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $100.35. 13,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,809. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.66. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $91.90 and a 52 week high of $105.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.8125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $7.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.