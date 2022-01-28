Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Invests $13.91 Million in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,913,000. Arch Resources accounts for about 2.5% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 25,044 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,073. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 17.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

