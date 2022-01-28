WNS (NYSE:WNS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.86.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.42.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 367.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,216,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,675,000 after buying an additional 4,100,942 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,747,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,774,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of WNS by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,874,000 after acquiring an additional 322,680 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 547.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 269,984 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

