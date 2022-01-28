Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $246.62

Shares of Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 246.62 ($3.33) and traded as low as GBX 233 ($3.14). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 237 ($3.20), with a volume of 766,645 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 246.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 247.01. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 3.43.

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a GBX 1.36 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.