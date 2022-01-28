Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 1,849 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,576,000 after purchasing an additional 214,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,843. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

