Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 286,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.32. 2,253,035 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.43. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

