Wintrust Investments LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 5.0% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $37,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,135,055. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $190.60 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

