Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 146,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,864,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMS. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEMS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.53. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,385. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.59 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30.

