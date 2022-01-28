Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 1,134 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.7% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 48,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,360,111. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.95. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $139.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

