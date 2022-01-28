Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 28,223 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,611,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,155,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,424,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,105,000 after acquiring an additional 119,310 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 940,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,642,000 after acquiring an additional 106,744 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,536,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 568,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,730. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $49.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

