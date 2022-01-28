Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Shares Down 10.8%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN) dropped 10.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 101,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 44,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on Westhaven Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market cap of C$47.33 million and a PE ratio of -21.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.48.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN)

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

