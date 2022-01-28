Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45-4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Shares of WDC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,106,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,311. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.38. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

