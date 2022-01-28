WEMIX (WEMIX) Market Cap Tops $807.71 Million

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $807.71 million and approximately $700.53 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 45% against the dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.55 or 0.00017377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00048495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.08 or 0.06702434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00053433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,744.01 or 1.00066845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00051921 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

WEMIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

