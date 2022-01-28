Weik Capital Management Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Weik Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 62,461 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.79 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.