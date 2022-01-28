Weik Capital Management Acquires 300 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average of $62.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

