Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the December 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of WEI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,050. Weidai has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61.

Get Weidai alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Weidai Ltd. engages in the provision of auto-backed financing solutions. It transforms used automobiles, a type of no-standard collateral into investable assets to provide accessible credit for small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Weidai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weidai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.