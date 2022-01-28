Wedbush Comments on International Business Machines Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.60. Wedbush also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $132.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.55 and its 200 day moving average is $133.35. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 891,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

