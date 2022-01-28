WealthShield Partners LLC Has $327,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 9.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.4% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $135.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.79. The company has a market capitalization of $240.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $138.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.