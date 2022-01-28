WealthShield Partners LLC Has $279,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 93.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,364 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,230,000 after buying an additional 1,703,262 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,159,000 after buying an additional 399,577 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,595,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,073,000 after buying an additional 56,077 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,527,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,414,000 after buying an additional 191,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,601,000 after buying an additional 958,720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $52.75 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.27.

