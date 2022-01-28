Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.
Shares of WASH opened at $57.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $999.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $60.96.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth $288,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 168.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently commented on WASH. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
About Washington Trust Bancorp
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.