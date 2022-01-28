Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Shares of WASH opened at $57.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $999.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $60.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth $288,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 168.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WASH. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

