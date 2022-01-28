WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) PT Lowered to $30.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 97.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WalkMe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. WalkMe has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that WalkMe will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in WalkMe by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.