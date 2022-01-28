Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4775 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ WBA opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.