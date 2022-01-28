Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective from Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s previous close.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($215.91) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €163.73 ($186.05).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €129.55 ($147.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of €143.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €144.57. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a 12 month high of €174.75 ($198.58).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

