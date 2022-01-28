Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 210 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 210 price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 311 target price on Volvo in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on shares of Volvo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 180 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Volvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 236.14.

Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

