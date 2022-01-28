Vistra (NYSE:VST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of VST stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. Vistra has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vistra will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 371.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vistra by 124.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,243 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 451.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,500,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vistra by 111.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vistra by 836.0% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 2,086,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

