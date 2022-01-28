Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:VSTO traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 910,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,680. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Tarola purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

