Visa (NYSE:V) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Visa (NYSE:V) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:V traded up $17.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,336,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.89 and a 200-day moving average of $222.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.92.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $6,485,801. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 867,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $200,803,000 after purchasing an additional 387,444 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

