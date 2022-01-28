Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives $235.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBBF shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a research report on Wednesday. Investec raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 230 ($3.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF remained flat at $$2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

