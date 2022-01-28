Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 67.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

