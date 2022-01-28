Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

VCISY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vinci from €118.00 ($134.09) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. Vinci has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $29.18.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

