ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.81. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott William Drake bought 89,285 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

