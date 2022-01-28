VietNam (LON:VNH) Trading 0.6% Higher

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 318 ($4.29) and last traded at GBX 315 ($4.25). 73,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 87,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313 ($4.22).

The stock has a market cap of £93.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 339.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 306.20.

VietNam Company Profile (LON:VNH)

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

