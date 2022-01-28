Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $2.20 Million Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 18.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth $6,104,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 287.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 54,037 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 99.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $135.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.49. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

OAS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

