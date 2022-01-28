Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 794 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of Spectrum Brands worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,045,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $87.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.82 and its 200 day moving average is $92.70. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.42 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

