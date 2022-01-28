Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 582 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,024,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.32.

Okta stock opened at $175.60 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.53 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

