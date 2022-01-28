Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 10,609 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,609 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1,595.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 14.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in Moody’s by 22.6% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 212,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,335,000 after acquiring an additional 39,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

MCO opened at $325.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $262.88 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

