Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 340 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Seagen by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGEN opened at $122.91 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.83 and a twelve month high of $199.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $608,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 461,115 shares of company stock worth $74,621,821. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

