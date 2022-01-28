Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $100.28 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.41.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

