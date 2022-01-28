Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,579 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEF. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $860,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JEF stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

